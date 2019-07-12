Our iPad Secure Mount replicates the look of the Apple store displays and gives a high-tech look for Cannabis retailers. Sized for the iPad 9.7, the iPad Secure Mount is ideal for creating a private shopping experience for your customers.



Product Specifications:



iPad 9.7 Model

11.25″W x 8″D x 1.25″H

Weight 2.5 lbs

Price $119.95



If you need a custom solution for a different iPad (10.5 or 12.9) let us know.