Newt Brothers
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
44 products
Resin
Lemon Loud Live Resin 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 68.93%
CBD 0%
Resin
Fruit Fondue Live Resin 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 79.3%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Lemon Krush Shatter 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 70.91%
CBD 0%
Resin
Forgotten Citrus Live Resin 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 82.52%
CBD 0%
Resin
Strawberry Newt Live Resin 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 79.3%
CBD 0%
Badder
Grapefruit Glue Live Badder 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 73.84%
CBD 0%
Resin
Blueberry Citrix Live Resin 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 70.68%
CBD 0%
Resin
Bubba Fuego Live Resin 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Badder
Holy Amnesia Live Badder 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 69%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Original Glue (GG4) Live Caviar 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 52.5%
CBD 0%
Wax
Blackberry Breath Wax 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 68.14%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Bubba Mint Live Axolotl 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 72.57%
CBD 0%
Resin
Bubba Newt Live Resin 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 68.7%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Triangle Maui Shatter 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Wifi OG Live Caviar 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 41.33%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Kosher Haze Shatter 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 75.15%
CBD 0%
Wax
Mic Drop Wax 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Gas Wax 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 74%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Aspen Haze Live Axolotl 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 83.49%
CBD 0%
Resin
Bubba Fuel Live Resin 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 84.45%
CBD 0%
Resin
Space Mint Live Resin 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 71.31%
CBD 0%
Resin
Space Mangos Live Resin 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 82.43%
CBD 0%
Ingestible
Michael Jackson Live Axolotl 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 86.03%
CBD 0%
Resin
Belly Flop Live Resin 1g
by Newt Brothers
THC 78%
CBD 0%
1
2
