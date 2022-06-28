MAC (Columbian Starfighter x Alien Cookies) Axolotl Nug Run Shatter. Axolotl Nug Run ShatterOur new "Axolotl" Line of Concentrates is a new extraction technique being used to create a highly refined and premium, connoisseur level Shatter. The process removes unnecessary chlorophyll and fat lipids, producing an amazingly clean product with a smooth smoke and Terpene profile that is reflective of each strain being used!