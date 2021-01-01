Next 1 Labs
White Dawg x Orange Herijuana Live Budder 1g
About this product
All of our Live Sugar starts by flash freezing our sun-grown cannabis flower immediately after it’s been harvested and keeping it below freezing throughout the extraction process. Unlike some other curing and extraction processes, our N1 live preserves more of the plant’s natural terpene profile, cannabinoid ratios, and aromas to create an unmatched experience.
