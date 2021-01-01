Casino Cookies CBD



With the Casino Cookies Kush, Las Vegas comes to you. You’ll be relaxed, relieved, and amazingly chill. The Sativa-dominant hybrid offers a mild euphoric effect, boosting your energy levels and putting you in a happy mood. You can smoke in peace because it doesn’t have any intoxicating or sedating effects. The strain alleviates pain relief and helps you sleep better. Casino Cookies Kush’s chemical makeup consists of 20.7% CBD and less than 0.3% Delta-9-THC.



The strain emits an aroma that is:



dank

earthy

musky

After the strain is dried and cured, a thick layer of crystal trichomes forms over its flowers, giving it a white luster appearance. With each puff, the taste of chamomile, cinnamon, and hops will become prominent. The beautiful blend of flavors starts with a sweet taste followed by a piney taste with subtle notes of cinnamon and lavender.



CBD Flower = 3.5g Preroll = 1g