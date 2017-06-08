About this product
Cataract Kush is 99% Indica. This strain can easily stimulate laziness and lethargy. Cataract Kush also gives users a sense of deep relaxation that can effectively induce sedation and sleep. The effects of Cataract Kush may include:
Pain relief
Stress relief
Reduced Inflammation
Insomnia relief
Depression relief
About this strain
This is the combination of LA Confidential and OG Kush. This strain was created by DNA Genetics and it has blankets of crystals and looks almost grayish-black.
The effect is good for pain, eating and sleep disorders. Most describe Cataract as a "creeper" high that keeps on building long after you stop smoking! This strain has been years in the making and is NOT recommended for the light-weight smoker. After you experience the Cataract Kush you'll think you have cataracts!
Cataract Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
131 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Next Phase LLC
Next Phase produces organic, lab tested CBD oils made from hemp plants grown on licensed farms in the USA. Next Phase strives to deliver the highest quality, most thoroughly tested products available. From Kratom powders and capsules to CBD tinctures and gummies, we’ve got what you’re looking for!