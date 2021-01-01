About this product
CBD Infused Topical - 500mg
Our Pain Cream Does what it says! Knock that pain right out. The menthol blend opens the pores while our blend of hemp oil {CBD} and other natural herbs and concentrates brings down the inflammation and protects the nerve from damage by calming it down.
This pump style product takes anywhere from 5-20 minutes to kick right in and start helping your pain, whether it's back pain, arm pain, leg pain, neck pain, etc...
If Swallowed get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away. Avoid contact with Eyes. Do not apply to wounds or damaged skin.
About this brand
Next Phase LLC
Next Phase produces organic, lab tested CBD oils made from hemp plants grown on licensed farms in the USA. Next Phase strives to deliver the highest quality, most thoroughly tested products available. From Kratom powders and capsules to CBD tinctures and gummies, we’ve got what you’re looking for!