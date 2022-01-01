About this product
Enjoy NextEvo Naturals Stress Reset Extra Strength Ashwagandha Gummies. Clinically shown to reduce cortisol levels, increase DHEA, support healthy stress levels, AND promote mood, emotional well-being, mental clarity and energy levels. To top it all off these CONVENIENT GUMMIES TASTE GREAT!
NextEvo Naturals Stress Reset is clinically shown to support healthy stress levels because it’s specially formulated with a unique ashwagandha root & stem blend that’s 8 times more powerful than regular ashwagandha. It’s clinically shown to reduce stress levels by 70%, improve your ability to sleep through the night by 71%, increase daytime energy by 53% and improve concentration by 50%.
About this brand
NextEvo Naturals
We're leading an evolution in how you take care of your body and mind.
And it starts by using the best of science and nature to help you be your best self.
Thanks to our proprietary absorption technology called Smartsorb™, NextEvo Naturals is the scientifically backed CBD brand that is 4x better absorbed. And it starts to work in as little as 10 minutes. That means you’re on the path to recovery in 10 minutes, to less stress in 10 minutes, and being calm before sleep in 10 minutes. Our goal is to help you keep forging ahead.
