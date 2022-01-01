NFuzed is here to bring that perfect bounce to add to your daily routine! Introducing our one-of-a-kind, Fast Acting Sativa THC gummy variety pack. We have created a unique product that will give you a quick boost that will uplift your day and have you riding high on a wave of fun; no resting beach face here! Sink your teeth into savings with our innovative, consistent, and always affordable gummies you’ve come to know and love. Enhanced with our in-house proprietary blend of uplifting sativa terpenes including β-caryophyllene and others found in your favorite sativa strains. Our Fast-Acting Sativa delivers a truly sunny and cerebral high, quickly and is perfect for any adventure. You will love the stimulating, energetic high bursting with the seven fruity, in your face flavors that will make your day!

