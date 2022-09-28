About this product
CONSISTENTLY DOSED AND CONSISTENTLY DELICIOUS!
PURE THC Single Sour Blueberry Gummy
These little treasures are bursting with Sour Blueberry flavor and always consistently dosed. You won’t find a tastier gummy or a better price point. Check out our Single Sour Watermelon and our 10 piece 100mg variety pack.
Pure distillate THC
10mg THC per gummy
1 Single gummy per package
Njoy life. Affordably.
No product reviews
About this brand
NFuzed
Innovative cannabis products for all.
Simply put, that’s our mission: providing innovative cannabis products to all of our customers. From our fruity sour THC and CBD gummies, to our line of affordable inhalers each packed with pure THC liquid for particulate delivery - we work to help enthusiasts and cannabis patients relax, unwind, and Njoy life. #NJoyWisely #NJoyAffordably
