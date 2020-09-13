At 10mg each, these juicy little treasures are as convenient and as tasty as your favorite snack! Available in the 8 classic Nfuzed flavors to elevate any activity your day may hold: raspberry, green apple, strawberry, blueberry, grape, watermelon, pineapple, and peach.
Njoy your days, colorfully and affordably with Nfuzed.
Simply put, that’s our mission: providing innovative cannabis products to all of our customers. From our fruity sour THC and CBD gummies, to our line of affordable inhalers each packed with pure THC liquid for particulate delivery - we work to help enthusiasts and cannabis patients relax, unwind, and Njoy life. #NJoyWisely #NJoyAffordably