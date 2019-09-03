Miyoko's Magical Apple Smacks Dog Treats - Nano CBD Products - 150mg (60 count)
About this product
Nice Dreams is excited to extend our love to our furry friends with our Miyoko’s Magical Cuddle Buddy Delights All-natural and premium CBD Dog treats!! These dog treats are wheat-free, corn-free, and soy-free! Every biscuit is formulated with the nano-amplified CBD for optimum relief and endocannabinoid system support. Each bag of delicious treats comes with 60 – 2.5mg, wheat-free, corn-free, and soy-free, tasty bite size treats for any size dog. This delicious blend of apple and molasses is the best way to treat your pet. This Nano-Amplified endocannabinoid support formula and all Miyoko’s Magical CBD formulas are 100% THC-free and non-psychoactive.
Description
Ingredients: Rye flour, applesauce, rice flour, oatmeal, rice bran, flax, molasses, dried apples, whole dried eggs, cinnamon, natural apple flavor, Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil (Aerial Parts) 150mg
Guaranteed Analysis:
Crude Protein (min): 9.1%
Crude Fat (min): 2.4%
Crude Fiber (max): 3.7%
Moisture (max): 7.4%
Additional Information: Net 3.29 oz. (93.3g)
Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:*
Muscular Function*
Appetite*
Mood*
Inflammation*
Sensation*
Studies have shown positive effects by cannabinoids by enriching the quality of life in pets.
Anxiety
Neurohealth
Quality of Life
Skin Irritation
Joint Function
Digestive Function
SUGGESTED USE:
CBD Content per bag:
Each full bag of treats contains 150mg
Each bag has 60 treats
Each treat has 2.5mg of CBD
Feeding Guidelines:
Body Weight:
< 25 lbs 1 Treat
26-50 lbs 2 Treats
51-75 lbs 3 Treats
76-100 lbs 4 Treats
> 100 lbs 4 or more treats
Start with the recommended serving and observe for a week. Alter dosage if necessary. Increased serving size safe.
For Best Results:
Consistency is key to your pet’s daily routines success.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Please consult with your veterinarian if your pup is on other regular medication.
Nice Dreams CBD
Nice Dreams is an Arizona based CBD company with a strong passion for the wide variety of benefits that CBD’s offer by promoting a healthy and balanced endocannabinoid system. We offer the safest, highest quality, medical grade CBD Products, which is also the fastest acting CBD formula available on the market through Nano-Amplification, and this method yields amazing results! With Nano-Amplification, the CBD molecule is broken down to a significantly smaller size, which drastically increases bioavailability and allows your body to absorb almost 3 times as much as products which are NOT Nano-Amplified. My own personal experience with CBD’s and how they’ve changed my life, along with many friends, family members, and other loved ones whose quality of life has improved exponentially from this extraordinarily beneficial plant, is why we have made it our mission to help ensure that High Quality CBD’s are a part of everyone’s daily life! Consistency is key!