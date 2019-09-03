Nice Dreams is excited to extend our love to our furry friends with our Miyoko’s Magical Cuddle Buddy Delights All-natural and premium CBD Dog treats!! These dog treats are wheat-free, corn-free, and soy-free! Every biscuit is formulated with the nano-amplified CBD for optimum relief and endocannabinoid system support. Each bag of delicious treats comes with 60 – 2.5mg, wheat-free, corn-free, and soy-free, tasty bite size treats for any size dog. This delicious blend of apple and molasses is the best way to treat your pet. This Nano-Amplified endocannabinoid support formula and all Miyoko’s Magical CBD formulas are 100% THC-free and non-psychoactive.



Description

Ingredients: Rye flour, applesauce, rice flour, oatmeal, rice bran, flax, molasses, dried apples, whole dried eggs, cinnamon, natural apple flavor, Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil (Aerial Parts) 150mg



Guaranteed Analysis:



Crude Protein (min): 9.1%



Crude Fat (min): 2.4%



Crude Fiber (max): 3.7%



Moisture (max): 7.4%



Additional Information: Net 3.29 oz. (93.3g)



Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:*



Muscular Function*

Appetite*

Mood*

Inflammation*

Sensation*

Studies have shown positive effects by cannabinoids by enriching the quality of life in pets.



Anxiety

Neurohealth

Quality of Life

Skin Irritation

Joint Function

Digestive Function



SUGGESTED USE:



CBD Content per bag:



Each full bag of treats contains 150mg



Each bag has 60 treats



Each treat has 2.5mg of CBD



Feeding Guidelines:



Body Weight:



< 25 lbs 1 Treat



26-50 lbs 2 Treats



51-75 lbs 3 Treats



76-100 lbs 4 Treats



> 100 lbs 4 or more treats



Start with the recommended serving and observe for a week. Alter dosage if necessary. Increased serving size safe.



For Best Results:



Consistency is key to your pet’s daily routines success.

Store in a cool, dry place.

Please consult with your veterinarian if your pup is on other regular medication.