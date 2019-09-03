Nice Dreams CBD Infused Gummies are a must have treat for anyone looking for an alternative way to consume their daily CBD’s. Our gummies are infused with fast-acting nano-amplified CBD in every bite providing you with quick relief! Nice Dreams Watermelon Slices are a chewy and delicious vegan friendly treat that is extremely beneficial as part of your daily diet. Our formulation is safe and highly effective, 100% THC-free, non psychoactive and provides naturally occurring antioxidants which will support a healthy endocannabinoid system.



Ingredients:



300mg: Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous Hemp Extract Oil (Aerial Parts) 300Mg, Sugar, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Titanium Dioxide, Red40, Yellow 5, Blue 1



Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.



Additional Information:



300mg: Net wt. 2.5 oz (72g)



Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:*



Memory*

Appetite*

Stress Response*

Immune Function*

Nervous Function*

Sleep*

Energy Balance and Metabolism*



CBD Concentration per bag (300mg):



Each full bag contains 300mg of CBD



Each full bag contains 20 servings (gummies)



Each serving has 15mg of CBD



For Best Results:



For first time users, consume one serving. Observe effects to 2-3 days. Alter dosage if necessary.

Consistency is key to your daily routines success.

Store in a cool, dry place.

Please consult your physician before taking this product. If any adverse reactions occur, immediately stop use of this product and consult a physician