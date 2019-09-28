INGREDIENTS: PhytocannabinoidRich Hemp Oil (Nano Emulsion Formulation, 0.0% THC), Polysorbate, Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT derived from coconut), Beta-Caryophyllene, Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, and Water, Artificial Coloring which includes Red 40, Red 3, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.