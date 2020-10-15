Lemon Berry Candy x LIVE Tropaya Diamonds Infused 2g Blunt
About this product
-NO SHAKE and NO TRIM
-Tropaya Diamonds- Infused with Single Source Live Diamonds
-Sativa Dominant Flower
-Blunt Has Spiral Filter
-Long Lasting Smoke and Effects
-Potent High and Ensures Immediate Relief and Relaxation
-No running, or clogging whatsoever
Will sure to be your next favorite smoke!
About this strain
This strain with a mouthful of a name comes from Ethos Genetics and crosses Las Vegas Lemon Skunk with LGBT (Lemon Grape Bubba Temple). Lemon Berry Candy OG is a concentrate lover’s dream with trichome-rich buds and sharp notes of candied lemons, sweet berries, and gassy undertones. Consumers have noted feeling elevated, energetic, and engaged shortly after the first puff.
About this brand
Noble Nectar is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality available in patient care through the caliber of our products. By having a knowledgeable team of individuals dedicated to our process, our mission is to help spread quality medicine throughout the state of Oklahoma and always place our patients first.
Noble Nectar’s premier line of concentrates is all nug run live resin and includes Flawless, VVS, and Custom Processing Services:
Flawless: Genetics curated with our network of top tier breeders, this product line is Noble Nectar grown and processed. This is our high end, single source, ultra-refined Concentrate line.
VVS: This is our Very Very Special Line which includes genetics that yield more flower per plant so we can offer them at a more affordable price. This product is from quality Oklahoma cultivators sourced from all over the state.