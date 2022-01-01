About this product
Node Vaporizer is an inhale vaporization device that used a proprietary closed pod system.
Battery Capacity: 370mAh
Output power: 3.5V
Colors: Black or White
The Node Vaporizer device is Inhale Activated with Micro Sculpture Breathing LED. Node is made of Aluminum Alloy Housing and combines a Magnetic Connection with an Intelligent Circuit Board. Node provides Vibration indication for dosage control so that you don't burn the oil. Stay up to date with our Type C Port Charging with charging cable inlcuded.
Node Pods are sold separately at your local Leafly Dispensary.
About this brand
NODE Vaporizer
NODE vaporizer is a powerful inhale vapor device designed for reliability, sleekness, & engineered for flavor experience. NODE Vaporizer is a closed pod vape system that combines lab tested cannabis distillate with natural terpenes for an immersive cannabis vaping experience.