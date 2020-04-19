Coming from Ethos Genetics’ Unique Boutique Line, Peach Crescendo F-1 is a complex cross of Chem D, I-95, Mandarin Cookies, and Peach Rings. The flavor profile varies from the traditional Chem D sour flavor to a sweet, tropical citrus. Beautiful green buds have dark orange hairs that are interspersed around purple calyxes dripping in resin.