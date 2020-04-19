About this product
Coming from Ethos Genetics’ Unique Boutique Line, Peach Crescendo F-1 is a complex cross of Chem D, I-95, Mandarin Cookies, and Peach Rings. The flavor profile varies from the traditional Chem D sour flavor to a sweet, tropical citrus. Beautiful green buds have dark orange hairs that are interspersed around purple calyxes dripping in resin.
About this strain
Coming from Ethos Genetics’ Unique Boutique Line, Peach Crescendo F-1 is a complex cross of Chem D, I-95, Mandarin Cookies, and Peach Rings. The flavor profile varies from the traditional Chem D sour flavor to a sweet, tropical citrus. Beautiful green buds have dark orange hairs that are interspersed around purple calyxes dripping in resin.
Peach Crescendo F-1 effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.