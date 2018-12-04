ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mandarin Cookies
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Mandarin Cookies

Hybrid

4.7 88 reviews

Mandarin Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 88 reviews

Mandarin Cookies
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Sweet citrus and diesel flavors come together in this strain, a breeding project from Ethos in Colorado. Crossing Forum Cut Cookies with Mandarin Sunset, Mandarin Cookies’ tasty terpene profile has won multiple concentrate awards. The high is sedate and calming, making this strain a great choice for an after-dinner dessert with friends that doesn’t glue you to the couch.

Effects

Show all

62 people reported 440 effects
Happy 50%
Uplifted 48%
Relaxed 46%
Euphoric 41%
Creative 25%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 29%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 1%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

88

Show all

Avatar for GravyDave91
Member since 2018
A lovely Hybrid that perfectly blends what I like about both Indicas and Sativas. A giggly, energetic high that doesn't knock me on my ass, and will still allow me to be productive, however, potent enough that when I feel like getting stoned, I am never underwhelmed. It looks spectacular, frosty an...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for ExoticDreamz
Member since 2019
I recently purchased this strain from VidaCann in Florida, and the effects are absolutely amazing thus far. I suffer from pretty severe anxiety and depression and to be completely honest, this is significantly helping both of those. Would highly recommend to try this strain, so far I have been reall...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Picked up some mandarin cookies by magic time aka from the soil in Tacoma, WA at urban bud. Looks: 3/5. Loose stemy dull green nugs. Smell: 5/5. Straight up mandarin oranges with a hint of oak and skunk. Taste 5/5. Juicy oranges. Effects 5/5. Big euphoria, moderate relaxation, creativity altered, ap...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for anonclaude
Member since 2019
This is what I call Schrödinger's Weed. No matter how much you smoke you never feel the bad effects of being high. This makes for a very grounded and very "aware" strain. Good for beginners, and nice for just genuine sunny days without a thought in the world. Crossfading it has resulted in one becom...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kdog3571
Member since 2013
One of my favorite strains that I’ve ever used. I have been growing it for a couple of years now. The phenotype I kept and grow is very indica dominant. It’s amazing for pain and anxiety. Also a good sleep strain. Yields huge. Amazing quality. Turns a deep purple, almost black when it’s flushed. It...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Mandarin Cookies nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mandarin Cookies nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

Strain
Mandarin Cookies
First strain child
Headband Cookies Bx1
child
Second strain child
Peach Crescendo F-1
child

Products with Mandarin Cookies

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mandarin Cookies nearby.

Most popular in