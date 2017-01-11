Northern Emeralds
Green Dream
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Green Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
137 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
43% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!