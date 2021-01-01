Northstar Cannabis
Dark Desire
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Herbal, fruity, with a strong wine smell.
Effects: Dark Desire is a rare and stunning indica dominant hybrid. Its beautiful purple buds are graced with deep olive green leaves, dark amber hairs and a rich coating of purple tinted trichomes that will leave you feeling relaxedwith a light tingle through out the body easing away your aches and pains.
Effects: Dark Desire is a rare and stunning indica dominant hybrid. Its beautiful purple buds are graced with deep olive green leaves, dark amber hairs and a rich coating of purple tinted trichomes that will leave you feeling relaxedwith a light tingle through out the body easing away your aches and pains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!