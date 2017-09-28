About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: If you like dessert strains, Dutch Kush is for you, with flavors of coffee, caramel, and caramelized sugar. The aroma is similar with an added touch of floral scents.

Effects: Perfect for an afternoon pick me up or an end of day reward, this strain starts users off with an uplifting burst of energy that puts you in a good mood no matter what. You’ll feel the urge to chat with anyone who is around, and everything around you will seem just a little bit funnier. As your high progresses, you’ll start to feel what that 25% THC is all about! A warm rush of buzzing feelings will overtake your entire body and slowly rock you into a peaceful calm. Grab your pillow because the end of your comedown nearly always results in a great night of sleep.

