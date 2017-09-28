Northstar Cannabis
Dutch Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: If you like dessert strains, Dutch Kush is for you, with flavors of coffee, caramel, and caramelized sugar. The aroma is similar with an added touch of floral scents.
Effects: Perfect for an afternoon pick me up or an end of day reward, this strain starts users off with an uplifting burst of energy that puts you in a good mood no matter what. You’ll feel the urge to chat with anyone who is around, and everything around you will seem just a little bit funnier. As your high progresses, you’ll start to feel what that 25% THC is all about! A warm rush of buzzing feelings will overtake your entire body and slowly rock you into a peaceful calm. Grab your pillow because the end of your comedown nearly always results in a great night of sleep.
Dutch Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
