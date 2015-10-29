Loading…
Northstar Cannabis

Fire Haze Shatter 1g

SativaTHC 20%CBD

Flavor: Are you ready for the fire? Be warned, this concentrate is spicy! with earthy undertones.
Effects: Fire Haze lives up to its name, this will have you feeling tired at first with a burst of energy to get up from that couch! ;) Coming in at 86% this concentrate is for the connoisseurs.
Extraction Method: BHO Closed Loop

 

34 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
55% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
