Northstar Cannabis
Fire Haze Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Flavor: Are you ready for the fire? Be warned, this concentrate is spicy! with earthy undertones.
Effects: Fire Haze lives up to its name, this will have you feeling tired at first with a burst of energy to get up from that couch! ;) Coming in at 86% this concentrate is for the connoisseurs.
Extraction Method: BHO Closed Loop
Fire Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
55% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!