Northstar Cannabis
Lil Bits Mix Crumble 1g
About this product
Flavor: This mixture is very terpy, with an all natural-earthy piney taste. We took all of our lil' nugs, processed them into our special Lil' Bits Mix.. just for you!
Effects: The Lil' Bits Mix can effect everyone differently. Most people report more of a Sativa high, with cerebral effects.
Extraction Method: BHO Closed Loop
