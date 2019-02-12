Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Northstar Cannabis

Northstar Cannabis

Sunny D

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Sunny D has deep orange flavors that produce a sweet yet pungent scent.
Effects: Sunny D is a Montana strain that is sativa dominant, sunny D hits quick as a cerebral high and settles in to a focused awake body high that is relaxing and energizing like a cup of coffee. Great for starting your day and getting your mind and body moving.

Sunny D effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
10% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!