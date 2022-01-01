About this product
400mg CBD + 10mg THC total
All natural
Vegan
Gluten free
Alcohol free
Made with essential oils
Coconut & avocado oil blend base
Infused with all natural terpenes
Available in:
Lavender + Vanilla
Orange + Lemon
Honey + Lemon
All natural
Vegan
Gluten free
Alcohol free
Made with essential oils
Coconut & avocado oil blend base
Infused with all natural terpenes
Available in:
Lavender + Vanilla
Orange + Lemon
Honey + Lemon
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!