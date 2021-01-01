About this product

Soft, luscious, and 100% vegan. Made with organic fruit and other natural flavors, hand-dipped in single-origin dark chocolate.



WHY SINGLE ORIGIN?



Cacao beans - much like wine grapes and coffee beans - exhibit unique flavor profiles and aromas imparted by the environment in which they are produced. Rather than blending beans from different parts of the world into a simpler, more uniform flavor, our artisanal chocolatiers begin with a single variety of Dominican cacao to create a complex, flavorful, premium chocolate that highlights the terroir of that particular region.



Ingredients: (Filling: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Strawberries, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Organic Natural Flavors, Full-Spectrum CO2 Extracted Maine Cannabis Concentrate, Citric Acid, Organic Sunflower Lecithin). (Shell: Organic Cocoa Beans, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter).



Vegan. Gluten-Free. Lab Tested.