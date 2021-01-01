About this product

Rich, complex single-origin chocolate sourced from the Dominican Republic. Carefully made by hand and tempered to perfection under the supervision of a master chocolatier.



WHY SINGLE ORIGIN?



Cacao beans - much like wine grapes and coffee beans - exhibit unique flavor profiles and aromas imparted by the environment in which they are produced. Rather than blending beans from different parts of the world into a simpler, more uniform flavor, our artisanal chocolatiers begin with a single variety of Dominican cacao to create a complex, flavorful, premium chocolate that highlights the terroir of that particular region.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Cacao Beans, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter, Full-Spectrum CO2 Extracted Maine Cannabis Concentrate, Organic Sunflower Lecithin.



Vegan. Gluten-Free. Lab Tested.