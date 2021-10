About this product

It all starts with rich soil from an organic hemp farm in Minnesota. From there, our hemp is sent to licensed extraction facility in Wisconsin and then to a DEA Certified lab for quality testing. Once we have a clean, tested, and quality full spectrum distillate, we then craft our 50mg gummies in small batches with an artisan’s attention to detail. Our wholesome gummies taste and feel amazing. Unlike other gummies, Nothing But Hemp will never use gelatin, high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors and colors in our 50MG full spectrum gummies.



We formulate our products, ensuring that each one has a great mix of cannabinoids and well under the required 0.3% Total THC by dry weight limit.



How Much Delta 9 THC Derived From Hemp?



10:1 Ratio



CBD to Delta 9 THC derived from hemp. Under 0.3% Total THC by dry weight limit.



How to take?



Beginner: | Half Gummy | 25MG CBD | 2.5mg Delta 9 Derived From hemp



Advanced: | Full Gummy | 50MG | 5mg Delta 9 Derived From Hemp