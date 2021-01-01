Based out of Saint Paul, Minnesota, our historic roots of producing hemp is now back in full action. During World War II Minnesota was one the largest producers of hemp in the World. Minnesota partnered with many other states producing hemp textiles and cannabis medicine. Although we are no longer in war, we are in a fight to keep cannabis legal. Nothing But Hemp is playing a vital role in advocating for local & federal cannabis legalization, education, and cannabinoid R & D. We create & source the best Delta 8 THC products and high strength Full Spectrum blends. All of our products are made in the United States and tested by 3rd party DEA-certified lab. We believe in making plant medicine that is safe and products that you can feel.



We are the only CBD/Delta 8 company that has won the Top 100 Health Care Award from International Forum on Advancements in Health Care 2021.



Nothing But Hemp owns multiple product brands which include Delta 8 World, Nothing But Hemp, Forbidden Fruit, Rasta Hemp Co, Plant Diva, Hemp Paws, and Minnesota Nice Hemp Co.