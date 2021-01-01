About this product

Full Spectrum Live Resin CBD with Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge

What is Delta- 8?



Delta 8 THC is an isomer of CBD, it’s psychoactive and euphoric. Delta 9 THC is the constituent in cannabis known for its effects (the “high” associated with smoking weed), but Delta 8 is most recognized for its relieving effects, similar to CBD. While the names may be similar, the two cannabinoid compounds are completely different.



Delta 8 exhibits a psychotropic potency with a feeling more of a body high with better mental clarity.



Hawaiin Haze



Made from Flash Frozen Hemp Flower

Oregon grown

Hand-harvested, flash-frozen, and cold extracted.



Contains 3 ingredients: Hemp-derived Fresh Frozen Live Resin CBD, Hemp-derived Full Spectrum Delta 8 Distillate, and Hemp-derived Fresh Frozen Terpenes.

2018 Farm Bill Compliant and 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Potency



Full-panel COA



Each glass cartridge contains 1.0g

0.3% or less Delta-9 THC



Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use

*If you are concerned about drug testing, you should NOT take ANY full-spectrum CBD oil, as there is the remote possibility of testing positive, even when the CBD Oil is below the 0.3% federal legal limit.



*WARNING: MAY CAUSE EUPHORIC EFFECT