Delta 8 World Live Resin | Northern Trainwreck | Delta 8 THC Live Resin Cart
About this product
Full Spectrum Live Resin CBD with Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
What is Delta- 8?
Delta 8 THC is an isomer of CBD, it’s psychoactive and euphoric. Delta 9 THC is the constituent in cannabis known for its effects (the “high” associated with smoking weed), but Delta 8 is most recognized for its relieving effects, similar to CBD. While the names may be similar, the two cannabinoid compounds are completely different.
Delta 8 exhibits a psychotropic potency with a feeling more of a body high with better mental clarity.
Hawaiin Haze
Made from Flash Frozen Hemp Flower
Oregon grown
Hand-harvested, flash-frozen, and cold extracted.
Contains 3 ingredients: Hemp-derived Fresh Frozen Live Resin CBD, Hemp-derived Full Spectrum Delta 8 Distillate, and Hemp-derived Fresh Frozen Terpenes.
2018 Farm Bill Compliant and 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Potency
Full-panel COA
Each glass cartridge contains 1.0g
0.3% or less Delta-9 THC
Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use
*If you are concerned about drug testing, you should NOT take ANY full-spectrum CBD oil, as there is the remote possibility of testing positive, even when the CBD Oil is below the 0.3% federal legal limit.
*WARNING: MAY CAUSE EUPHORIC EFFECT
About this brand
Nothing But Hemp
Based out of Saint Paul, Minnesota, our historic roots of producing hemp is now back in full action. During World War II Minnesota was one the largest producers of hemp in the World. Minnesota partnered with many other states producing hemp textiles and cannabis medicine. Although we are no longer in war, we are in a fight to keep cannabis legal. Nothing But Hemp is playing a vital role in advocating for local & federal cannabis legalization, education, and cannabinoid R & D. We create & source the best Delta 8 THC products and high strength Full Spectrum blends. All of our products are made in the United States and tested by 3rd party DEA-certified lab. We believe in making plant medicine that is safe and products that you can feel.
We are the only CBD/Delta 8 company that has won the Top 100 Health Care Award from International Forum on Advancements in Health Care 2021.
Nothing But Hemp owns multiple product brands which include Delta 8 World, Nothing But Hemp, Forbidden Fruit, Rasta Hemp Co, Plant Diva, Hemp Paws, and Minnesota Nice Hemp Co.
