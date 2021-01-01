Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Nova Farms

Nova Farms

Strawberry Honey Stix 25mg 5-pack

About this product

Nova Farms Honey Stix are blessed with our very own Berkshire Bees Honey… One Million of them to be exact! Nova Farms’ apiary is one of the largest in New England, and as they pollinate our cannabis flowers they also curate the finest honey available. Nova’s own honey combined with our local cannabinoids make for the perfect match in our flavored Honey Stix. 5mg per serving. Tests results may vary.

Ingredients: Honey, Cannabis Extract oil, Mct, Strawberry flavoring, Red coloring
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!