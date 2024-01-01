  • New York City Diesel
Product image for Hindu Kush
Flower
Hindu Kush
by Novik Industries
THC 22.85%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Papaya Punch
Flower
Papaya Punch
by Novik Industries
THC 29.38%
CBD 0%
Product image for Ego Loss
Flower
Ego Loss
by Novik Industries
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Forbidden Fruit
Flower
Forbidden Fruit
by Novik Industries
THC 19.58%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dream Queen
Flower
Dream Queen
by Novik Industries
THC 23.46%
CBD 0%
Product image for Bruce Banner
Flower
Bruce Banner
by Novik Industries
THC 29.15%
CBD 0.67%
Product image for Grease Monkey
Flower
Grease Monkey
by Novik Industries
THC 24.9%
CBD 0.49%
Product image for MAC 10
Flower
MAC 10
by Novik Industries
THC 33.86%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grape OG
Flower
Grape OG
by Novik Industries
THC 24.56%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Dragon
Flower
Blue Dragon
by Novik Industries
THC 25.14%
CBD 0.05%