Nu produces high quality therapeutic cannabis infusions. For patients, by patients. Nu adheres to the highest standards of production. All formulations are processed in 100% food grade environments. Source products used for extraction are grown according to GMP and GPP standards without the use of pesticides and free of heavy metals:



-Whole plant cannabis oil concentrated using Organic Ethanol as a solvent.

-Products are processed, packaged and handled in a Good Production and Good Manufacturing Practices standard facility.

-All products are made using only food grade formulations.

-All products are laboratory analyzed to ensure potency and consistency.