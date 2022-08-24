Nu-X Loose Hemp CBG Flower



3.5 gram flower can

Nitrogen sealed container to promote and preserve freshness

Available in 4 strains for you to enjoy in your favorite medium

Strain:

White Whale CBG Flower: Frosty white trichomes characteristic to White Whale provide a bright and citrusy aroma, provoking a relaxed experience. Wind down into the weekend with White Whale CBG Flower from Nu-X.



*No flavoring added. All reference to flavor notes are descriptive of the naturally occurring terpenes present in the hemp plant.



In compliance with state law, this product cannot be sold or shipped to the following states:



AK, DE, DC, HI, IA, KS, KY, LA, MS, NH, NY, OR, SD, TX