NUG
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
56 products
Flower
KMAC
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
2
)
Pre-rolls
Premium Jack Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
2.0
(
1
)
Flower
Fire OG
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sunshine OG Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Premium Jack
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chem 4
by NUG
Pre-rolls
Grape Ape THCA Diamond Pre-Roll 1g
by NUG
Flower
Vanilla Frosting
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Strawberry Fruity Pebbles
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Supreme Skittlez
by NUG
THC 23%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Supreme Zkittlez Pre-Rolls 3.5g 6-pack
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cherry Gorilla THCA Diamond Pre-Roll 1g
by NUG
THC 40%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chem Scout OG Pre-Roll 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Bubba Diagonal
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Supreme Jack Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by NUG
THC 38.07%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Matrix Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by NUG
THC 38.1%
CBD 0%
Flower
Grape Cheesecake
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Forbidden Fruit
by NUG
THC 13%
CBD 0%
Flower
Original Glue (GG4)
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Fruity Pebbles Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Premium Jack Pre-Rolls 3.5g 6-pack
by NUG
Flower
Purple Punch
by NUG
THC 19%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blueberry Muffin
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
