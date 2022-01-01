About this product
Ceremonial grade matcha tea paired with NUG’s white chocolate creates a divine combination that wills satisfy both your sweet tooth and you spirit. Infused with NUG’s Single-Source Cannabis Distillate grown from seed to sale in Oakland, CA. This product contains 100mg THC
At NUG we cultivate and extract all our own Cannabis to ensure only the finest quality is used in our product line. All of our products are tested for quality and potency by CW Analytical Laboratories, Oakland, CA.
Keep out of reach of children and animals. This product may impair the ability to drive or operate machinery. Please use caution. The intoxicating effects of this product may be delayed by up to two hours.
INGREDIENTS: White chocolate, coco butter, cane sugar, full cream milk, lactose, sunflower lecithin, vanilla beans, Ceremonial grade matcha green tea, NUG’s Cannabis Distillate
PRODUCT WEIGHT / POTENCY:
NUG Bar 1.5 OZ / 100MG THC / 100MG CBD / 16 squares / 6.25MG THC | 6.25MG CBD per square
ALLERGEN WARNINGS:
Produced on shared equipment with products containing milk, peanuts and tree nuts. No artificial flavors or colors. Gluten Free.
At NUG we cultivate and extract all our own Cannabis to ensure only the finest quality is used in our product line. All of our products are tested for quality and potency by CW Analytical Laboratories, Oakland, CA.
Keep out of reach of children and animals. This product may impair the ability to drive or operate machinery. Please use caution. The intoxicating effects of this product may be delayed by up to two hours.
INGREDIENTS: White chocolate, coco butter, cane sugar, full cream milk, lactose, sunflower lecithin, vanilla beans, Ceremonial grade matcha green tea, NUG’s Cannabis Distillate
PRODUCT WEIGHT / POTENCY:
NUG Bar 1.5 OZ / 100MG THC / 100MG CBD / 16 squares / 6.25MG THC | 6.25MG CBD per square
ALLERGEN WARNINGS:
Produced on shared equipment with products containing milk, peanuts and tree nuts. No artificial flavors or colors. Gluten Free.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NUG, Inc. is a premier, state-licensed, and vertically-integrated California cannabis company. From its patented cutting-edge technology, to its award-winning branded products and dedication to equity and community involvement, NUG’s leaders are pioneers and innovators in the cannabis industry, having established an industrywide standard for handcrafted, organic seed to sale cannabis cultivation and manufacturing. Founded in 2014, NUG continues to expand and diversify its portfolio, which includes world-class R&D, state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, and distillation facilities, one of California’s largest wholesale cannabis distributors, and the new, unparalleled NUG retail store experience.