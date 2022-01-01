Elevate your flavor palette with the NUG Dark Chocolate bar. Containing 66% certified organic, and Fair Trade cacao, with fruity notes; rich chocolate blends seamlessly with our Cannabis oil. For you, this creates a flavor that is easy to consume, whatever your dosage. At 6.25MG of THC per square, it’s perfect to pair with your next adventure or after a long day.



At NUG we cultivate and extract all our own Cannabis to ensure only the finest quality is used in our product line. All of our products are tested for quality and potency by CW Analytical Laboratories, Oakland, CA.



Vegan || Certified Organic & Fair Trade Cacao || Gluten Free || 66% Cacao



INGREDIENTS:

Organic cacao beans, organic cocoa butter, organic cane sugar, soy lecithin, vanilla beans, Cannabis