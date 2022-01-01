About this product
Elevate your flavor palette with the NUG Dark Chocolate bar. Containing 66% certified organic, and Fair Trade cacao, with fruity notes; rich chocolate blends seamlessly with our Cannabis oil. For you, this creates a flavor that is easy to consume, whatever your dosage. At 6.25MG of THC per square, it’s perfect to pair with your next adventure or after a long day.
At NUG we cultivate and extract all our own Cannabis to ensure only the finest quality is used in our product line. All of our products are tested for quality and potency by CW Analytical Laboratories, Oakland, CA.
Vegan || Certified Organic & Fair Trade Cacao || Gluten Free || 66% Cacao
INGREDIENTS:
Organic cacao beans, organic cocoa butter, organic cane sugar, soy lecithin, vanilla beans, Cannabis
At NUG we cultivate and extract all our own Cannabis to ensure only the finest quality is used in our product line. All of our products are tested for quality and potency by CW Analytical Laboratories, Oakland, CA.
Vegan || Certified Organic & Fair Trade Cacao || Gluten Free || 66% Cacao
INGREDIENTS:
Organic cacao beans, organic cocoa butter, organic cane sugar, soy lecithin, vanilla beans, Cannabis
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NUG, Inc. is a premier, state-licensed, and vertically-integrated California cannabis company. From its patented cutting-edge technology, to its award-winning branded products and dedication to equity and community involvement, NUG’s leaders are pioneers and innovators in the cannabis industry, having established an industrywide standard for handcrafted, organic seed to sale cannabis cultivation and manufacturing. Founded in 2014, NUG continues to expand and diversify its portfolio, which includes world-class R&D, state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, and distillation facilities, one of California’s largest wholesale cannabis distributors, and the new, unparalleled NUG retail store experience.