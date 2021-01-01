Loading…
Red Congolese THCA Diamonds 1g

by NUG
NUG
NUG, Inc. is a premier, state-licensed, and vertically-integrated California cannabis company. From its patented cutting-edge technology, to its award-winning branded products and dedication to equity and community involvement, NUG’s leaders are pioneers and innovators in the cannabis industry, having established an industrywide standard for handcrafted, organic seed to sale cannabis cultivation and manufacturing. Founded in 2014, NUG continues to expand and diversify its portfolio, which includes world-class R&D, state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, and distillation facilities, one of California’s largest wholesale cannabis distributors, and the new, unparalleled NUG retail store experience.