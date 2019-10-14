Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Nugget Candy Co.

Nugget Candy Co.

Bootylicious x Kosher Kush - Hash 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Bootylicious effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
41% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Nausea
16% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!