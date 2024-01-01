  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand nugrun.

nugrun.

small batch, whole plant extracts.
All categoriesConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

18 products
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Lemon Créme Kush
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Lemon Créme Kush
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Berry Blue
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Berry Blue
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Forbidden Fruit
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Forbidden Fruit
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Mint Cake
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Mint Cake
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Greasy RTZ
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Greasy RTZ
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Ice Cream Cake
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Ice Cream Cake
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Guava Glue
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Guava Glue
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Paradise Pine
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Paradise Pine
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. x Summus Live Resin 1G AIO | Super Boof
Cartridges
nugrun. x Summus Live Resin 1G AIO | Super Boof
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. x Summus Live Resin 1G AIO | 928 Headband
Cartridges
nugrun. x Summus Live Resin 1G AIO | 928 Headband
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Gorilla Butter
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Gorilla Butter
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Desert Lime
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Desert Lime
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Big Kahuna Kush
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Big Kahuna Kush
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Hash Face
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Hash Face
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Tropical Haze
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Tropical Haze
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Sugar Puss
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Sugar Puss
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Garlic Cream
Cartridges
nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Garlic Cream
by nugrun.
Product image for nugrun. x Huckleberry Hill Live Resin 1G AIO | Paradise Pine
Cartridges
nugrun. x Huckleberry Hill Live Resin 1G AIO | Paradise Pine
by nugrun.