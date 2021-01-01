About this product

NugSmasher’s answer to easy and fast decarboxylation! Meant to be used with the NugSmasher line of Machine’s, OG model and larger.



We simply add our solventless Rosin to the Rosin POT and enclose the POT in the Decarboxylation Capsule, then add to your machine according to the times below. (Example THCA to THC or CBDA to CBD) The Decarboxylation Capsule is made to seal under pressure in your Nugsmasher and needs to cool down prior to opening.



OG 250 degrees 17 minutes on 12 minutes off cool down then remove carefully



XP and Touch 250 degrees 15 minutes on 10 minutes off / cool down then remove carefully



Includes the ROSIN POT this extra large food grade silicon non-stick container sits in the center of this solid CNC milled 6061 Aluminum chamber. The Rosin Pot Measures 2.25″ in diameter 1.15″ tall white in color each Decarboxylation Capsule comes with one Rosin Pot.



The Decarboxylation Capsule Measures 3.00″ x 3.5″ hexagon 1.75″ tall.