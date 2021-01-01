About this product

This item is as its named, we use these for just about everything! They make a great collection tool easy to clean without ridges or grooves. Also used as a cleaning tool for the NugSmasher enail, works synonymous with the Nugpacker Jr. Everything from tip loading, to center cannagar rod as well as the perfect packing tool allowing 9 grams to fit in the Nugpacker Jr. (see video link below Perfect Burn). We can go on for days but these are just a few of the many different uses!



Made of solid 316 FOOD Grade USA Stainless Steel.