Commercial Extractor The NugSmasher Pro Rosin Extraction System -Featuring 20 Tons of manual or pneumatic controlled pressure with precise pressure gauge and 7”x 10” heat plates with 3 heaters in each plate for consistent temp control. Features LED Lights plug n play system works with our 3.5 gram 7 gram and 14 gram bags this press will extract as much as ¼ lb per press.



Made out of US-made ½” Structural Steel

Industry-leading “largest” 7”x 10” Smash Plates

Accurate pressure control for consistent precise extractions

6 Heating Elements (160W ea)

Accurate Temperature Control

LED Lights

Circuit Protection

Fast Retract Plate Release

Simple thumb-operated pneumatic controlled pressure control and or manual handle controlled

Made in America

Guaranteed for Life

Custom calculator tool at NugSmasher.com for consistent surface area calculations

The NugSmasher PRO is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manual) operated Rosin Press manufactured and assembled in Corona, CA. It is constructed of solid steel with T6 6061 Aluminum pressing plates and control panel bezel. The frame is fully fabricated and CNC machined in-house. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone, email or in person during normal business hours.



Extraction Plates are installed with machined alignment assemblies on both sides of the lower plate. These assemblies allow perfect alignment every time. All platen styles are setup to accommodate 3 heating elements in each of the top and bottom plates. Standard installed heaters are 160W ea (480W per plate total), which allows the unit to warm up to useable temps in as little as 5 – 10 minutes and also allows the unit to operate on less than 9 amps of power.



A built in pressure gauge lets you track results as you dial your process in and allows for more repeatable results. Custom machined handles for manual operation and pressure release are standard with every system. Individual circuit breakers help isolate any wiring related issues to minimize risk of shock and protect components on un-faulted circuits.