About this product

Meet the Newest addition to the Nugsmasher lineup with our highly anticipated NS SIFTER. Engineered and designed to maximize your profitability and quality by sifting your best strains with various available Nugsmasher Micron screens for optimum quality sift. With a solid steel frame and Stainless steel inner work area the NS Sifter will give you years of dependability and offers an industry leading lifetime warranty on all parts and labor.



Solid Steel and inner food grade Stainless Steel construction

Removable collection tray

Collection CARD TOOL (included)

Variable speed drum from 10 RPM to 50 RPM

Patent Pending hex design with removable adjustable drum

Material door in the end of drum to add and remove material quickly

Comes with 3 different bags 90 micron 120 micron 160 micron

Adjustable Drum to insure optimum screen tension holding hex shape for max yields

LED WORK LIGHTS

Industrial grade motor

Industrial grade rubber feet

Circuit protection

120/240 Voltage

Made in America

Guaranteed for Life