About this product
Ewok
This is the auto version of Ewok, a cross between Albert Walker and Tahoe Alien, was the Hybrid winner of the 2013 Seattle High Times Cannabis Cup. Bred by Alien Genetics.
Ewok is a fast-growing plant with a short vegetative cycle, but produces large yields of frost-covered buds as hairy as the Star Wars Ewoks themselves.
Pungent fruity notes of tangerine and lemon introduce Ewok’s strong cerebrally-focused effects that promote relaxation and stress relief.
The full-body sedation to follow makes this strain a viable option for treatment of pain and insomnia as well. Though it expresses a purple growth in 1 out
of 10 plants it does however stay consistent with the fruity notes and aromas.
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.