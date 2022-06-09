Description

Northern Lights, formerly known as CI #5 F1, is an award winning Indica dominant strain. This strain is well received by growers, medical patients, and recreational consumers and may be one of the most popular Indica strains of all time. The strain is readily available in dispensaries throughout the West Coast and Colorado.



Known by many as a two hit and quit strain, Northern Lights slams the body into a wonderfully numbing, lazy mode. The desire to sit on the couch and listen to the call of munchies may be overwhelming to novice users even in lower doses.



Accompanying this body high is a nice sense of well-being and happiness. Some experienced users are reportedly instilled with increased creativity and focus as well.



The average negative culprits persist – dry mouth and eyes, dizziness, paranoia and anxiety in higher doses.



Like most of its Indica-based ancestors and descendants, Northern Lights is highly recommended for evening use and insomnia. It is one of the purest Indica strains around (95 pct. Indica, 5 pct. Sativa) which make it a highly sedative strain. It is also often chosen to relieve the effects of stress and anxiety. Many choose it for the heavy body high to weaken their chains of chronic pain as well. And the strong appetite inducing effects are used to help those suffering from such eating disorders as anorexia.



Northern Light’s exact lineage and history are obscured in mystery but it is generally believed to be a mix of two landrace building block strains – Thai and Afghani. We do know that the strain was perfected in Holland and has only begun to make its way to America in more recent years.



The strain flowers for six to eight weeks and yields up to 125 grams per square meter. In the average greenhouse setup Northern Lights produces roughly 100 grams per plant. This strain is a definite choice for those that prefer quality and ease over quantity. Ever since its emergence on the medical scene their have been many imitations however and plenty of growers have crossed it with something but kept the same name.