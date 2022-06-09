PHOTO WAS GIVEN TO US BY MIKE UPDIKE WHO GREW OUR SEEDS OUT INTO THE BEAUTIFUL BUDS AS SHOWN IN BOTH OUR MAIN PHOTO OF PLUSBERRY AND THE PHOTO ABOVE !



Plushberry is the first and most primal TGA Subcool seed offering, which belongs to the Kush family. It can be grown both indoors and outdoors and even in a greenhouse. It has a flowering period of 55 – 60 days and provides sufficient amount of yield which is quite dense in nature.

It is a hybrid cross of Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen. This specific medical strain grows tall and thick with purple colored leaves dressing and orange hair. It has a THC level of 18.83% and CBD level of 0.43%. With these potency constitutes, it also has CBC level of 0.27%.

These play a vital role in keeping stress under control and in calming the mind. This particular this strain also works as a relaxation moderator of mind and body and calms down nerves. Its taste reminds one of black berry jam and raspberries.

This strain is mostly preferred for its exceptional and wholesome flavor and beautiful colors.