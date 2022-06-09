Biscotti is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain (80% indica/20% sativa) created through a delicious cross of the classic Gelato #25 X Girl Scout Cookies X South Florida OG strains. If you’re looking for a classic indica with an insanely delicious flavor, you’ve found it. Biscotti packs everything you want and more in the effects and taste department into each delicious toke, all fueled by a super high 25% average THC level. The Biscotti high comes on with a rush of cerebral effects that launch your mind into a pure lifted state of unfocused bliss. As your mind settles, a calming body high will wash over our physical form, allowing you to kick back and relax without a care in the world. This high will quickly become giggly and stoney, leaving you laughing at anything and everything around you. Thanks to these effects and its high THC level, Biscotti is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, depression, mood swings, and chronic pain. This bud has an insanely delicious sugary cookie flavor with a rich spicy exhale. The aroma is of earthy herbs and fruits with a notable cookie effect. Biscotti buds have spade-shaped dark olive green nugs with long dark orange hairs and a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal trichomes.