GMO Cookies, also known as Garlic Cookies, is a heavily Indica dominant hybrid strain that was born after a potent Chem dawg x Girl Scout Cookies strain. It contains a 90% to 10% proportion of Indica and Sativa, respectively. This weed has an average THC level that ranges from 20% to 29%, which makes it a slightly above common THC level on the market. Inexperienced users should proceed with caution not to get overwhelmed with its sedative effects. When it comes to CBD rate, an estimated amount is somewhat below 1%.



